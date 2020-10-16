Davido lambasts Telecommunications expert over his alleged comments on #EndSARS protesters

Afropop star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has taken a swipe at businessman, Omar Farouk Edewor.

In a tweet which he made some moments ago, Davido referred to Omar as a bastard, and swore that it will never be well with him in life.

Although the “FEM” crooner did not state the reasons for his sudden outburst, some fans have opined that the two are seriously at loggerheads with each other.

Davido wrote;

“Idgaf how much I make in this lifetime I pray my children will never end up like Omar Farouk Edewor … u BE confirm bastard! E no go better for u ! #ENDSARS”