Connect with us

Entertainment

Twitter Users React As Wizkid Delays His ‘Made In Lagos Album’ Release

Published

1 hour ago

on

Twitter Users React As Wizkid Delays His ‘Made In Lagos Album’ Release
LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign

Wizkid

Twitter users have been reacting after Nigerian singer, Wizkid failed to release his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos’.

The singer, whose real name is Ayo Balogun, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the album will be out ‘in a minute.’

This led fans to believe the singer’s debut effort will either be released the same day or the next day.

Fans including popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his daughter patiently stayed up late in the night in expectation of seeing the album available on streaming sites.

Reactions

Reactions

However, Wizkid failed to deliver and no one knows when his new album will actually drop.

Fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment over the non-appearance of the album.

The singer has now announced that his album will be dropped on Thursday at exactly 11:11pm.

The singer’s new post

The singer’s new post

Read Also: Wizkid Spotted At His Babymama’s Birthday Party (Video)

See reactions below:

Reactions

Reactions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Khloe Celebrates Birthday With Sultry Photos

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Khloe Celebrates Her Birthday With Sultry Photos

 

 

Khloe

BBNaija’s Khloe

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo, alias Khloe shared a couple of sultry photos of herself via Instagram on Thursday to mark her new age.

The Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer turned 27 and she decided to entertain her fans.

In the photos, the reality TV star donned a white bodysuit which put her curves on display.

While captioning one of the photos, the birthday girl asked her fans and followers to spoil her with gifts.

Khloe wrote;

“prada me
Gucci me
birkin me
it’s my bday and i’m a modafkn diva”

Read Also: ‘Make Sure You Are 20 Times Better Before You Try To Advice Me’ – BBNaija’s Khloe (Video)

See the photos below:

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W

Published

19 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

'I'm Proud You Honey', Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi

Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has expressed love to her husband, Nigerian singer Banky W. The movie star took to her Twitter page to commend him for his contributions to the protests in the country.

She particularly appreciated him for his new song, ‘Talk and Do’ which is a reflection of the current happenings in Nigeria.

Read Also#EndSARS: ‘The Lives That Have Been Lost Are Priceless’ – Adesua Etomi

Taking to her Twitter page, she writes:

“Heard this song a few months ago & loved it. Banky was def led to write it seeing how things took a different turn in our country recently. It is so timely and so beautiful. Proud of u honey @BankyW Forever on ur team. Proud to know & love you.”

See her tweet below:

The actress’ post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Actress Mary Njoku, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19

Published

19 hours ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Actress Mary Njoku And Her Husband Test Positive For COVID-19
Mary Njoku and her husband

Mary Njoku and her husband, Jason

Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Jason, who is the co-founder, and CEO of iROKOtv, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to inform his fans and followers about the latest update.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he tweeted;

“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not feeling great, but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”

Read Also: ‘Stardom Cannot Erase A Natural Stupidity, Please Lower Your Expectations Of Celebrities’ – Actress Mary Njoku

See his post below:

Njoku’s post

Njoku’s post

Continue Reading

Trending