Twitter Users React As Wizkid Delays His ‘Made In Lagos Album’ Release

Twitter users have been reacting after Nigerian singer, Wizkid failed to release his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos’.

The singer, whose real name is Ayo Balogun, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the album will be out ‘in a minute.’

This led fans to believe the singer’s debut effort will either be released the same day or the next day.

Fans including popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his daughter patiently stayed up late in the night in expectation of seeing the album available on streaming sites.

However, Wizkid failed to deliver and no one knows when his new album will actually drop.

Fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment over the non-appearance of the album.



The singer has now announced that his album will be dropped on Thursday at exactly 11:11pm.

See reactions below:

Woke up now, expecting tweets about how mad the album is lol. Everywhere still dry☹️. Wizkid carry us handicap again 🤪 #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/r2rak224lx — Deolu (@blaqboydee) October 29, 2020

I just woke up and dis boy never drop #MadeinLagos 👀😫😑 Well he didn't say, he was dropping it yesternight tho🤣🤣🤣 Oooshey #Wizkid the only #Starboy#MIL soon come🤞 pic.twitter.com/XHxo7qDlD6 — Toxic Mummy GeeHoe (@cheekycat2015) October 29, 2020

So Wizkid never still tweet the next tweet? I sleep wake up and still him ‘in a min’ never reach. Wizkid na coconut head #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/nxMSCikfTT — UBA📧 (@holysaintbj) October 29, 2020