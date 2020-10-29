Entertainment
Twitter Users React As Wizkid Delays His ‘Made In Lagos Album’ Release
Twitter users have been reacting after Nigerian singer, Wizkid failed to release his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos’.
The singer, whose real name is Ayo Balogun, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the album will be out ‘in a minute.’
#MadeinLagos In a min…next tweet.. 🦅❤️
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 28, 2020
This led fans to believe the singer’s debut effort will either be released the same day or the next day.
Fans including popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his daughter patiently stayed up late in the night in expectation of seeing the album available on streaming sites.
However, Wizkid failed to deliver and no one knows when his new album will actually drop.
Fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment over the non-appearance of the album.
The singer has now announced that his album will be dropped on Thursday at exactly 11:11pm.
Read Also: Wizkid Spotted At His Babymama’s Birthday Party (Video)
See reactions below:
Woke up now, expecting tweets about how mad the album is lol. Everywhere still dry☹️. Wizkid carry us handicap again 🤪 #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/r2rak224lx
— Deolu (@blaqboydee) October 29, 2020
I just woke up and dis boy never drop #MadeinLagos 👀😫😑
Well he didn't say, he was dropping it yesternight tho🤣🤣🤣
Oooshey #Wizkid the only #Starboy#MIL soon come🤞 pic.twitter.com/XHxo7qDlD6
— Toxic Mummy GeeHoe (@cheekycat2015) October 29, 2020
So Wizkid never still tweet the next tweet? I sleep wake up and still him ‘in a min’ never reach.
Wizkid na coconut head #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/nxMSCikfTT
— UBA📧 (@holysaintbj) October 29, 2020
Wizkid on the other hand .. I’m honestly tired of this boy …. pic.twitter.com/vnibEH5HCx
— Creamie🍀🇬🇧 (@shawna_kayz) October 29, 2020
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Khloe Celebrates Birthday With Sultry Photos
Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo, alias Khloe shared a couple of sultry photos of herself via Instagram on Thursday to mark her new age.
The Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer turned 27 and she decided to entertain her fans.
In the photos, the reality TV star donned a white bodysuit which put her curves on display.
While captioning one of the photos, the birthday girl asked her fans and followers to spoil her with gifts.
Khloe wrote;
“prada me
Gucci me
birkin me
it’s my bday and i’m a modafkn diva”
Read Also: ‘Make Sure You Are 20 Times Better Before You Try To Advice Me’ – BBNaija’s Khloe (Video)
See the photos below:
Entertainment
‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has expressed love to her husband, Nigerian singer Banky W. The movie star took to her Twitter page to commend him for his contributions to the protests in the country.
She particularly appreciated him for his new song, ‘Talk and Do’ which is a reflection of the current happenings in Nigeria.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘The Lives That Have Been Lost Are Priceless’ – Adesua Etomi
Taking to her Twitter page, she writes:
“Heard this song a few months ago & loved it. Banky was def led to write it seeing how things took a different turn in our country recently. It is so timely and so beautiful. Proud of u honey @BankyW Forever on ur team. Proud to know & love you.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
Actress Mary Njoku, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19
Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Jason, who is the co-founder, and CEO of iROKOtv, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to inform his fans and followers about the latest update.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, he tweeted;
“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not feeling great, but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”
Read Also: ‘Stardom Cannot Erase A Natural Stupidity, Please Lower Your Expectations Of Celebrities’ – Actress Mary Njoku
See his post below:
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
- National News24 hours ago
Fayemi Orders Resumption Of All Workers In Ekiti
- Entertainment24 hours ago
“I Can’t Remember The Last Time I Had Sex” – Davido Confesses
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Actress Ada Ameh Finally Arrives Abuja For Her Daughter’s Funeral (Video)
- National News23 hours ago
BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala Elected WTO DG
- News Feed18 hours ago
Social media spreads what you feed it – Ruggedman tells Lai Mohammed
- News Feed18 hours ago
Protest against police brutality: Protesters loot shopping mall in Philadelphia (Video)
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram