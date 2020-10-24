Entertainment
Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Insta-story on Saturday to celebrate her celebrity crush, Drake on his 34 birthday.
Information Nigeria recalls the media personality cum entrepreneur revealed in April that she is dating the Canadian rapper in her imagination.
Well, the popular rapper clocked a new age on Saturday and Makinwa took it upon herself to personally wish him a happy birthday.
The media personality referred to Drake as her ‘baby daddy’ as she also reminded him that she will be the one that will eventually marry him.
Taking to her Insta-story, she wrote;
“Happy birthday to my baby daddy”
“Na me go still marry you”
Read Also: #EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Lagos Curfew
See her post below:
Singer D’Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram
Nigerian singer, D’Banj recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message on people who try to bring others down.
The singer posted an image showing a man about to be kicked off a ledge by another man and it was captioned with the words;
“Sometimes those trying to bring you down, don’t realize you are part of the reason they are still standing.”
D’Banj then wrote; “Words on marble.”
In the comments section of the post, it appears a number of his fans could relate to the message.
Read Also: D’banj backs #EndSARS protesters, says ‘I know what it means to lose a child’
See his post below:
‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays
Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a couple of stunning photos of herself.
In the photos, the reality TV star, who wore a fringe hair along with a sultry make-up look, donned a sequin dress.
The actress also beamed a smile for the camera.
While showing off her look, Nlewedim used the opportunity to pray for her fans.
The reality TV star wrote;
“May we never lose hope for a better life and may we never lose courage to stand for what is right”
Read Also: #EndSARS: It makes no sense that thugs are looting and vandalizing shops — Erica
See her full post below:
‘Why I Called Out Uche Elendu For Lying That Her Store Was Looted’ – Actress Doris Ogala
It is no news that Nigerian actresses, Doris Ogala and Uche Elendu have been at loggerheads for a while.
Information Nigeria recalls Ogala recently accused Elendu of allegedly lying that her store was looted and ransacked by hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS Protest organised by Nigerian youth.
The actress threatened to expose her colleague as she urged the latter to come out with the truth and stop deceiving people during this trying time.
Taking to Instagram, the film star explained that she has never hidden hatred for Elendu and she won’t allow anyone to take advantage of the current situation of the country.
Read Also: Actress Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu For Allegedly Lying That Her Store Was Looted
See her post below:
