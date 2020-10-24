Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Insta-story on Saturday to celebrate her celebrity crush, Drake on his 34 birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the media personality cum entrepreneur revealed in April that she is dating the Canadian rapper in her imagination.

Well, the popular rapper clocked a new age on Saturday and Makinwa took it upon herself to personally wish him a happy birthday.

The media personality referred to Drake as her ‘baby daddy’ as she also reminded him that she will be the one that will eventually marry him.

Taking to her Insta-story, she wrote;

“Happy birthday to my baby daddy”

“Na me go still marry you”

See her post below: