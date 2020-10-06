Tiwa Savage replies a troll who said her song ‘Koroba’ encourages prostitution

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has replied a troll who criticized one of the songs on her recently released Celia album.

The critic took to his Twitter account to say that the first verse of ‘Koroba’ encourages prostitution, further describing it as a rubbish song.

He wrote,

“Since Tiwa savage ” Koroba ” first verse is aiding and abetting prostitution…..Lets wait for those who look up to that song goes beyond her imagination. Rubbish song tho.”

In response, the ace singer schooled the critic about the intended message of the song. According to her, people are quick to criticize ladies who go after rich politician, but fail to mete the same level of judgement on the politicians.

In her words: “Let me break down the msg of the song 2 you sir – we crucify young women for going after rich politicians for their money, calling them prostitutes but we dont call out the politicians. Hence the line “money we you no work for” we should hold them accountable too #koroba”

