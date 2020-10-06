‘Thursday Is Thursday’ – Singer Runtown Insists On #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian musician, Runtown, has refused to renege on his plans to go for #EndSARS protest on Thursday despite Naira Marley’s cancellation.

Runtown was among the celebrities who campaigned against police and SARS brutality.

“This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes. Empty promises won’t work this time!!!” Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our ‘Elected’ leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate”, he tweeted on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, he is still very confident of the protest to hold on Thursday. “THURSDAY IS THURSDAY!!”, he tweeted.

