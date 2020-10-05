‘This Is The Most Insensitive Government Ever’ – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has stated that the current government administration is the most insensitive ever witnessed. This is his way of contributing to the trending discussion on Twitter about police brutality.

Taking to Twitter, the musician cum actor writes:

“By farrrrr the MOST insensitive government ever in our history. Unbelievable. Just always so absent.”

Read Also: Rapper Falz Reacts As Lagos State Govt Implements 5% Tax On Audio, Visual Contents

Falz, the son of prominent SAN Femi Falana, also said that he is ready for protest.

“Ready to enter streets. Been ready since. We have to move in numbers. They cannot kill everybody. Why we dey fear to protest? They may kill us? Are they not killing us already?? I’m every way possible!!!“, he also tweeted.

See his tweets below: