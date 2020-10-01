“This is 2020, pant washing should be normalized” – Neo advises (Video)

Neo disclosed this during an interview with the Beat 99.9 FM Lagos today, October 1, 2020.

Recall some weeks ago, while the BBNaija lockdown show was still airing, Nengi had on one occasion caught Neo washing Vee’s pants.

During the interview with Osi Suave, Neo was asked why he washed Vee‘s pants and the Warri brought up definitely had reasons to backup his action in the house.

According to Neo, this is 2020, men should normalize washing of pant for the one they love.

He also said he has his own ways of expressing his feelings for Vee, and washing her pants was one of them.However, Neo during the interview attempted to deny washing Vee’s pants at some point. “The truth is, that day, I didn’t wash the pant, I first rinse am”, he tried covering up.

But when the defense he put up didn’t appear convincing enough, the radio presenters and the rest of the finalists in the studio had no option other than bursting into uncontrollable laughter.