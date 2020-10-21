”The Whole Government Should Step Down” – Burna Boy Reacts To Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has reacted to the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS demonstrators at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday.

Many were left injured while some dead after men dressed in military gear shot sporadically at them.

Taking to Twitter, Burna Boy wrote;

“These are the most serious times of our Lives. And Some people want to play games with me. May GOD help me and you to not lose focus.

“They removed the cctv cameras, turned off the lights and They are killing people and taking their body’s. The whole Government should step down!! I’m in so much pain.

“Implement sanctions against the Nigerian Government and officials – Petitions! We Need 100k signatures from UK Citizens for this to be tabled by parliament. Please Help is make our Killers pay.

“May the heavens open and celebrate all Martyrs and Fallen Heroes who Died today and all who have died for this Movement from the beginning . You are our Heroes and we will not let your death be in vain

“I am in London and Im doing my best to make sure sanctions are imposed against Nigerian Government Officials. I need all citizens of all European countries ,America , Asia EVERYWHERE to please Do the Same. THEY MUST ALL PAY!!”

Read Also: Burna boy calls for “institutional reform” in Nigeria, solicits for better salaries for police officers

See the tweets below:

These are the most serious times of our Lives. And Some people want to play games with me. May GOD help me and you to not lose focus. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 20, 2020

They removed the cctv cameras, turned off the lights and They are killing people and taking their body’s. The whole Government should step down!! I’m in so much pain. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 20, 2020

Implement sanctions against the Nigerian Government and officials – Petitions! We Need 100k signatures from UK Citizens for this to be tabled by parliament. Please Help is make our Killers pay. https://t.co/uoqTCBRI1Z — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 20, 2020

May the heavens open and celebrate all Martyrs and Fallen Heroes who Died today and all who have died for this Movement from the beginning . You are our Heroes and we will not let your death be in vain — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 20, 2020