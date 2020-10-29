Sports
The potential for iGaming in Nigeria uncovered
There is a growing positivity surrounding the Nigerian iGaming industry. As the nation breathes a collective sigh of relief following the announcement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), it’s hoped that many burgeoning industries such as the world of iGaming can be allowed to flourish and bring much-needed tax revenues to the country.
Many analysts within the iGaming industry believe Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s iGaming hub. Its domestic market is already forecast to be worth $2 billion, due largely to sports betting and the fascination with Nigerian soccer stars overseas like Odion Ighalo at Manchester United. Meanwhile, the domestic penetration of smartphones is also recognised, with some 83% of the population now owning a mobile device.
Nigeria was also a major focal point during this year’s SBC Digital Summit Africa, which was understandably conducted virtually earlier this month. Ahead of the summit, experts enrolled in the event were asked to vote on which African country offered the best foundations for iGaming operators to thrive. Nigeria outperformed every other nation, with 31% of all votes labelling Nigeria as the country with the highest potential to make a real
success of its domestic iGaming sector.
Even South Africa, which has a well-established domestic iGaming market, ranked second with just 28% of the vote. Prospective Nigerian iGaming operators should certainly take a leaf out of the book of South African iGaming brands, many of which have cultivated a strong customer base through the use of incentives and sign-up bonuses. The vast majority of offers available at platforms like Casinos.co.za, direct gamers to the safest and most reputable
platforms.
One of the main reasons that industry experts believe in Nigeria’s iGaming potential is that it already boasts an engaged target demographic. Many of its young adults are already betting on sports like soccer and boxing, and there is a feeling that introducing them to casino gaming verticals would not be too difficult a stretch. Marry that with a growing number of smartphone users, which is predicted to reach over 140 million people by 2025, and you can
see the potential for iGaming apps and web applications to provide immersive, secure gaming
on the go.
Presently, the country has three separate bodies responsible for licensing online betting activities – the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). At the time of writing, online betting at a domestic Nigerian site is strictly prohibited by law. Loopholes regarding offshore operators make it possible for
Nigerians to play elsewhere, but it seems somewhat short-sighted for the Nigerian government to steer clear of creating its own regulated, revenue-making iGaming industry.
In a nation of substantial population, supporters of developing a domestic iGaming industry in Nigeria believe that the most would be a positive step, creating new career opportunities for everyday people. This could be in customer support, game development or any other facet of an iGaming operator. All the while, generating tax revenues for the Nigerian government and helping to breathe new life into the domestic economy.
There is a general feeling that Nigeria’s gaming industries tend to follow the same path as South Africa’s. The SBC Digital Summit Africa revealed that there has been a “seismic shift” from sports betting markets to casino games in the last eight months, including live dealer tables, that’s according to Sean Coleman, CEO of the South Africa Bookmakers Association.
Live dealer games seemingly “appeal to millennials” across South Africa. Dean Finder, CEO of Evolution Services SA believes the fact that live dealer games are “not gender biased” is an opportunity to reach out to female players, which are an often “unserved market” across Africa.
For these trends to follow suit in Nigeria, operators will need to build further trust in their
games and regulatory measures to curry favour with the country’s legislature.
What are the best bookmakers for Nigeria residents?
Sports betting is becoming more and more famous in Nigeria. A rising number of betting sites in Nigeria are offering wagering services to a populace of nearly 200 million people. They have a variety of bonuses as well as free bets to attract customers. Nigerian customers and visitors can place bets at both domestic and global bookmakers who offer offline and online betting services. These bookmakers are offering betters in the biggest African market, and they are enjoying pretty liberal betting legislation.
There are many safe betting sites around the globe, with lots of them being governed by higher betting rules. Nigerian betters can punt on the hottest gaming markets with easiness, and they can enjoy complete coverage on cricket, football, basketball and many more from these sites. The majority of the bookmakers are making efforts to be named the most excellent bookie in Nigeria.
Here are the best bookmakers for Nigeria residents.
Nairabet
Nairabet is among the most famous bookmakers in Nigeria. It was launched in 2009, and since then, Nairabet has continued to be among the largest and most successful gaming firms based in Nigeria. It has a wide collection of both global as well as domestic betting sites. It offers live streaming, in-
play betting, in addition to a wide variety of promotions for the existing and new customers. However, the odds might not be as excellent as that of the European betting companies, but if you would like to bet on Nigerian games, then Nairabet can well be the best bookie for you. Nairabet offers a great experience to Nigerian residents because they accept deposits in Naira.
Bet9ja
Bet9ja has rapidly reputed itself as one of the leading betting sites in Nigeria. It is not only the much-visited betting site in Nigeria but among the much-visited sites around the entire of the internet in the country. This just shows how famous betting has turned out to be in the country and Bet9ja has gained a lot from that by offering a wonderful product. This bookmaker offers a wide selection of markets, and they focus on both international as well as local football. This gives Nigerians a chance to have great odds of domestic football fixtures. The major advantage of this bookmaker is that it accepts deposits in Naira.
Betfair
Betfair is among the largest online gambling exchange in the world. It has an overabundance of football gaming markets for its clientele. With the incredible cash-out option that it offers, be assured that you are operating with one of the top betting sites. This bookmaker offers Nigerian residents with the best value odds together with a huge variety of casino, sportsbook, as well as poker markets.
bet365
Bet365 started with a humble beginning in 2000, and since then, it has risen to be among the top bookmakers and especially in the football wagers. Its website is easy to navigate; it has excellent live betting and incredible live streaming. It has grown to be the titleholder of the football gaming sites, and this makes it to rank among the top and reliable bookmaker. Bet365 offers a huge betting selection for Nigeria players.
Betway
Betway has paved itself to become a leading firm in betting in a period of over ten years. It is a leading betting firm in Europe, and it has the biggest percentage of its client’s base from Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Unquestionably, Betway is among the best bookmakers in the globe these days. The majority of the Nigerians are now starting to recognize how much this online
bookmaker might bring to their fixture.
William Hill
William Hill has been operating since 1934, and it has built a huge name of offering wonderful odds for football leagues. It also offers a vast selection of gambling markets as well as the best, user- friendly mobile app. This bookmaker accepts clients from Nigeria, and the best thing regarding it being a British betting company is that they are focused mostly on football. Therefore if you are looking to place a bet on world football, and particularly the Premier League, it might well be the ideal choice for you. This bookmaker has a great and wide collection of offers for both their existing and new customers that you can take advantage of. They have sign up bonuses as well as special events for a big football fixture.
22bet
This is an international bookmaker that supports a wide range of languages and it has a large betting selection for Nigeria players. 22bet has a mobile app with a large selection for football lovers, especially English Primer League. It is one of the most popular betting sites around. 22bet got a range of bets that are available in the market as well as having an excellent bonus offer. It has several bonuses and promotions that one gets right after making the first deposit and they continue
growing progressively in the course of your betting. You can’t afford to miss this excellent bonuses.
1xbet
It is one of the largest competitors when it comes to the betting industry in the world in the last decade. Up and until it hasn't lost any momentum, it has been dominant on competitive odds, sports variety, with its ever-increasing advertising campaign. 1xbet bookmaker has got more than 1,000
betting shops. They have also managed to have shops all over as well as having shops in Nigeria. The players in Nigeria enjoy sportsbooks, online bookies, and poker pages.
Melbet
This on one of the most recent betting company and it started in 2012 to be exact. It is registered in the United Kingdom as its legal address and license to practice betting business are from the UK. It is a member of the first self-regulatory organization of Russian Bookmakers. They have a wide range of sports that you can bet on such as hockey, formula 1, diving and many more.
Betwinner
It is one of the most ambitious betting company that was started way back in 2007 and became famous in a very short period after it started its operations. It has a huge selection of sporting events as it meets all the needs of all its clients in the betting industry. It is one of the most admired companies when it comes to payout and individuals customer care. They are focused on making sure that the punters get the best betting experience by giving them the ability to bet even when the
sporting events commence.
888sport
888sport was launched in 1997 as an online gambling company. It has become of great success in Europe and worldwide. It is also the most popular betting organization when it comes to the customer base as it accepts all customers from all walks of life, regions and more so in Nigeria. The clients in Nigeria have a great advantage of sighing up bonuses and competitive odds from one of the greatest and well-known companies in the world. With very many bookmakers offering diverse betting, many players face challenges, for especially while choosing the best bookmaker. Thepunterspage.com has ranked the best bookmakers for football using a wide range of diverse criteria which are very important for a top gambling experience.
Place your bet in Nigeria only on 1xBet on the most popular matches and win
The current Champions League season has already brought a lot of sensations, but there was no
intrigue in the first semi-final. PSG confidently took on RB Leipzig 3-0 and reached the
tournament final for the first time in its history. You should bet in Nigeria only on 1xBet.ng to
get the best conditions for earning money and numerous bonuses for active gambling.
Before the game began, it was already clear from the RB Leipzig players’ emotions that they
were not confident in their victory. The PSG players’ mood demonstrated the contrary. At the
very beginning of the game, the Parisians began to attack the opponent’s goal, with Neymar
keeping wasting his chances. PSG fans were pleased with Kylian Mbappe joining the game,
which significantly sharpened the team’s attack. However, the hero of the game was not the
Frenchman, but Angel Di Maria, who scored a goal and gave two assists. Only on 1xBet, you
should bet in Nigeria to get plenty of benefits from the best bookmaker on the market.
- RB Leipzig demonstrated no satisfactory game, which may have been affected by the following
factors:
1. Absence of Timo Werner. Of course, the German wanted to finish the season quickly to
start a successful career with Chelsea, but he could also help the former team in difficult
times.
- The tactic was too risky. 3-4-3 with a smooth transition to 3-5-2 is not the best solution
against attacking PSG. This largely affected the result. Cool live casino on 1xBet.ng has a
lot of profitable offers and games with huge prize money, so that everyone could earn
more.
- Poor leaders’ game. Sabitzer looked lost on the field, Poulsen wasn’t visible either. The
fans could only see Upamecano’s efforts, but the defender alone couldn’t withstand one
of the best attacks in the world.
It is also worth mentioning the game of PSG. The Parisians played a great match and deserved to
qualify for the final.
Profitable 1xBet sport betting with lots of advantages
PSG is performing well this season. Profitable 1xBet sport betting brought considerable profit to
all the bettors who bet on the Parisians. But we should mention RB Leipzig as well. The
Germans have had a great season and surprised many fans.
This success is attributed to the head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who seems to remain with the
team for at least another season. The specialist asked the management to buy several forwards
and a defender, and also insisted that Dayot Upamecano remained at the club. Profitable sport
betting at 1xBet is supplemented by numerous bonuses and profitable promotions that
additionally help you to earn money.
The Bundesliga is to start soon, so RB Leipzig should do its best on the transfer market and have
a good pre-season preparation to improve the team’s results.
Talented Nigerian Players of the NFL
The NFL is quickly becoming one of the most popular leagues for Nigerian athletes. Over the last few years, we have seen some immensely talented players from Nigeria, or with Nigerian ancestry, come into the league and take over. While all positions in the sport of American football have benefited, notably there has been a focus on defensive positions from these athletes, with linebackers and defensive ends rising to prominence. Here are some of the most talented Nigerian athletes in the NFL that you need to know.
Jeremiah Attaochu
Jeremiah Attaochu is a 6’3”( 1.91m) outside linebacker who is currently playing for the Denver Broncos. He was a member of the 2014 draft, selected in the 2nd round as pick #50 overall. Attaochu played briefly for several teams like the 49ers and the Jets as he gradually tried to find the perfect fit. Recently, Attaochu has been re-signed by the Broncos on a one-year $1.5 million contract. Clearly, the Broncos liked what he brought to their defensive line.
Since Peyton Manning left the Broncos, the squad has been testing new offensive schemes, but their defense remains very strong. All-star player Von Miller has recently been placed on the injury list, so Attaochu will be called on to perform his best. With his aggressive tackling and limitless gas tank, Attaochu certainly helps bring the Broncos favorable American football odds. The team’s main division rivals are the Kansas City Chiefs who have one of the strongest offenses in the league. Heading into the 2020 season, defense is a priority for the Broncos.
Jeff Okudah
Okudah was born in Texas, USA in 1999 to Nigerian parents, making him one of the youngest players on this list. In the most recent NFL draft, Okudah was one of the most in-demand athletes and was selected #3 overall by the Detroit Lions. In the buildup to his NFL debut he quickly became known as the best cornerback in the entire country, and has proven to be yet another exceptional Nigerian athlete to gr3aduate from Texas universities.
This is excellent news for the Lions, who certainly need all the help they can get on defense. Okudah made his NFL debut this past Sunday, playing against the Green Bay Packers and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. All things considered, Okudah played well and showed that he can perform at the professional level.
Emmanuel Ogbah
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ogbah has come a long way on his journey to becoming the standout outside linebacker that he is. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 as the #32 overall pick. After two years with the squad, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he really came into his own as a linebacker.
Ogbah played a big role in the Chief’s 12-4 record while he was active during the 2019 season. His standout performance was during week 3 versus the Baltimore Ravens, when Ogbah sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson 1.5 times. Unfortunately, a pectoral injury ended his exceptional season at game 10, but his efforts ultimately helped the Chiefs get to the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. Afterwards, Ogbah signed a two-year $15 million dollar contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he currently helps round out their defense.
Noah Igbinoghene
This young athlete is an exceptionally talented cornerback. He was recently drafted in the first round as #30 overall by the Miami Dolphins. Though he was born in the US, he is of Nigerian descent and lived in the country for part of his life in his earlier years.
Notably, both of his parents were talented athletes in their own right. Igbinoghene’s father not only competed in the Men’s Triple Jump in the 1996 Olympics, but also won a bronze medal at the 1990 Commonwealth games. His mother was a track and field star, and was part of the relay team that won a bronze medal for Nigeria at the 1992 Olympics.
NFL analysts gave the Dolphin’s an A+ for the Igbinoghene pick, saying that he was the right player for their team and helped the Dolphins patch up a weakness on defense. He played well against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend, ultimately blocking many passes that came his way.
