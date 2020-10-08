‘The Most Depressed People In Nigeria Are Your Favorite Celebrities’ – Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music executive turned blogger, Ubi Franklin has taken to his Twitter account to remind people that celebrities are also humans.

According to the blogger, the most depressed people in Nigeria are top celebrities but they hide their struggles and deal with them behind closed doors.

In his words;

“The most depressed people in Nigeria are your favorite celebrities, we all want to keep that front that we are doing ok, some struggles they don’t tell you range from, Financial, health , low self esteem, cyber bullying and public perception/expectations , no hit song ETC.”

See his post below: