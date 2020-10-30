Tacha Appears In Visuals Of Tiwa Savage And Naira Marley’s Hit Song, ‘Ole’

Popular OAP, Do2dtun, has stated that Wizkid is a better representative of Surulere constituency than Desmond Elliot, Nollywood veteran cum Lagos State House of Assembly representative.

The radio host cum music entertainer took to his Twitter page to say that he is not moved by the lawmaker’s apology. Information Nigeria recalls Desmond Elliot referred to social media users as ‘children’ during his speech.

Although the veteran actor later apologized for his words, Do2dtun, who says he is from Surulere, has vowed not to vote Desmond Elliot in the coming elections.

His tweet reads:

“If you like apologize. I be Surulere boy, omo Aguda born and bred. I no fit vote you lai lai. Wizkid have represented surulere constituency more than you’ve ever done and he is not even a politician”

See his tweet below: