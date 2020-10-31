National News
Stop Giving Us Awards… Challenge Us So We Can Sit Up, Wike Tells Journalists
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Nigerian Media to stop praising public officials and giving them awards for favoritism but to hold them accountable.
Governor Wike gave the charge when the national leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday.
The governor expressed that in time past, the Nigerian Press was a strong voice and conscience of the society, but wondered what has whittled down its powers.
“What I have seen of you is that you praise us and give us award because of relationship or friendship. That’s not the way it should be. Challenge us; the people in authority and we will sit up to our responsibilities. We will have no choice than to perform and serve the people, as it should be.
The governor stated that Nigeria is in a difficult period in its history and NGE cannot shy away from performing its duties without fear or favour.
He urged them to discharge their function and be sure that they are doing what is right always.
National News
#EndSARS: Ogun Judicial Panel Receives 20 Petitions In Two Weeks
The Ogun State judicial panel to investigate cases of police brutality in the state has reportedly received 20 petitions in two weeks since inauguration.
This was made known by the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (retired) on Friday in Abeokuta.
According to a statement issued by the panel’s spokesman, Femi Osipitan, Justice Olugbemi assured the people of the state of transparency and openness by the panel.
He also stated that the panel’s maiden sitting would hold on November 5, adding that subsequent sessions would be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by 10 am at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta.
National News
Taraba Govt Sets Up Task Force To Recover Looted Items
Taraba State Government has announced that it has set up a task force to recover looted items as well as assess the level of damage done to private and government facilities in four local government areas of the state.
The deputy governor, Haruna Manu, inaugurated the 11-man committee on Friday in Jalingo.
The Deputy Governor stated that the task force is being constituted to right the wrongs of the rampaging youths during the lootings carried out between October 24 and 27.
The Deputy Governor also charged the task force to identify persons who aided and abated the lootings.
National News
Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.
Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho announced the new decision on Friday.
He said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities,” Omotosho said.
The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.
“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am.
