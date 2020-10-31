Stop Giving Us Awards… Challenge Us So We Can Sit Up, Wike Tells Journalists

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Nigerian Media to stop praising public officials and giving them awards for favoritism but to hold them accountable.

Governor Wike gave the charge when the national leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday.

The governor expressed that in time past, the Nigerian Press was a strong voice and conscience of the society, but wondered what has whittled down its powers.

“What I have seen of you is that you praise us and give us award because of relationship or friendship. That’s not the way it should be. Challenge us; the people in authority and we will sit up to our responsibilities. We will have no choice than to perform and serve the people, as it should be.

The governor stated that Nigeria is in a difficult period in its history and NGE cannot shy away from performing its duties without fear or favour.

He urged them to discharge their function and be sure that they are doing what is right always.