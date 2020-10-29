Entertainment
Singer Wizkid Announces Album Release Date; Shares Tracklist
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has finally set an official release date for his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos.’
The singer broke the news to his fans on his social media accounts on Thursday.
This comes hours after fans of the singer took to Twitter to express their disappointment after the singer failed to release the long-awaited album on Wednesday despite dropping hints.
Wizkid, who moved the released date of his debut effort a couple of times, is finally releasing it and his fans can’t wait.
The singer noted that the album which consists of 15 different songs will be dropped on the 29th of October at exactly 11:11 pm WAT.
It didn’t there as the ‘Smile’ crooner shared his tracklist.
See his post below:
‘Be Happy; It Drives People Crazy’, BBNaija’s Vee Says As She Shares New Photos
Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has shared new photos of herself on her social media pages. The former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate took to her Twitter page on Thursday to share a couple of photos.
Her caption reads:
“Be happy; it drives people crazy”
Information Nigeria recalls Vee and her love interest in the Big Brother house, Neo Akpofure, recently showered each other with romantic words.
In the video, Vee said to Neo:
“I don’t know how you do it. I don’t know you cope with me because I can be such a handful but I’m crazy about you, and I will always have your back.”
See her post below:
Celebrities React As Desmond Elliot Calls For Regulation Of Social Media
Celebrities have reacted to the call by Nollywood star cum Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, to regulate social media. The recent plenary session of the Lagos state House of Assembly captured on live television shows the lawmaker representing Surulere constituency 1 asking that influencers and celebrities reduce the hatred spread across social media.
The 46-year-old filmmaker also bemoaned the disregard for culture in his speech.
Taking to Twitter, Nigerian singer Davido reacts to the video thus:
“Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies ….”
Rapper Skales also tweeted:
“Desmond Elliot tho… can’t trust anyone in politics Kai e fall my hand”
Nigerian footballer, John Ogu, also commented thus:
“Desmond Elliot called us all CHILDREN. Just imagine!!!!”
See their tweets below:
Video Of Desmond Elliot Calling For Social Media Regulation Hits The Internet
A video circulating online captures the moment popular actor, Desmond Elliot spoke on the recent events in the country during a plenary session held by the Lagos state House of Assembly
Information Nigeria recalls the actor turned politician had denied claims that he sponsored a bill to regulate speech on social media after he was dragged by web users.
In the video making the rounds, the lawmaker, who is representing Surulere constituency, calling on the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly to “address certain things” like “the Nigerian youth, the social media, the social influencers.”
The actor said;
“Mr. Speaker, we need to address certain things. The Nigerian Youth, The Social Media, The Social Influencers, All of these are making the narrative that we are seeing today, except we are joking with ourselves. Social media is good but it has Negative impacts.
Let me thank you for condemning the killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When i went through the comments i could not believe it Mr. Speaker, the curses, the abuses from children and i ask myself, is this Nigeria ? What is going on?
Children cursing, people having the effrontery to enter an Oba’s palace, hold the staff of office ? Culture is gone. Mr. Speaker, in the next 5 years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t act now.
The youth is not only those who do the peaceful protest, those who have looted and destroyed lives are youths as well.
Go to the elections, if you are tired come and enter government. People are dying. The narrative must change.”
Watch the video below:
"If you're tired, come and enter government." – Desmond Elliot, member of Lagos House of Assembly. pic.twitter.com/YbHdnLGRtN
— Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 29, 2020
Desmond Elliot is an opp. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/LzeBbQ1C9j
— The Equaliser (@TheDilichi) October 29, 2020
