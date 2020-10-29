Singer Wizkid Announces Album Release Date; Shares Tracklist

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has finally set an official release date for his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos.’

The singer broke the news to his fans on his social media accounts on Thursday.

This comes hours after fans of the singer took to Twitter to express their disappointment after the singer failed to release the long-awaited album on Wednesday despite dropping hints.

Wizkid, who moved the released date of his debut effort a couple of times, is finally releasing it and his fans can’t wait.

The singer noted that the album which consists of 15 different songs will be dropped on the 29th of October at exactly 11:11 pm WAT.

It didn’t there as the ‘Smile’ crooner shared his tracklist.

See his post below: