Singer Oxlade Suffers Injury During #EndSARS Protest In Surulere (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Oxlade got injured during the #EndSARS protest at Surulere area of Lagos on Monday.
It was learnt that police officers were shooting sporadically at unarmed protesters at the scene perhaps in a bid to disperse the crowd.
In a video sighted on social media, two men were seen trying to assisting Oxlade as he was unable to walk properly.
Other protesters were also seen running to take cover.
The singer, who took to the streets to protest, shared a video via Twitter and he revealed that his manager, Ojah B was being tortured by the Nigerian police officers.
Read Also: Singer Oxlade Narrates His Experience With SARS
Watch the video clips below:
OJABODU ADEMOLA IS HIS NAME…
That is my brother …..
that is me
That can be anyone
That is a citizen of Nigeria…. harmless Nigerian citizen…. pic.twitter.com/yEUbpXBJed
— oxy (@oxladeofficial) October 12, 2020
OXLADE HAS BEEN INJURED AND THE POLICE ARE SHOOTING AT PROTESTERS AT SURULERE. PLEASE SEND HELP TO EVERYONE THERE. Omg 💔💔 #SARSMUSTEND #SURULEREPROTEST pic.twitter.com/mf05vLo9Zw
— Laolao (@itz_laolao) October 12, 2020