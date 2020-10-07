School Resumption: Plateau State Orders 20 Students Per Class

In preparation for school resumption, the Plateau State Government has announced that the maximum number of students in a classroom will be 20.

The Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB) Executive Chairman, Prof. Matthew Sule, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Professor Sule expressed that this new development is to maintain social distancing in classrooms as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further stated that nursery schools would move from the 25 students per teacher to 10 or 15 students per teacher.

He said the official resumption date for schools would be announced by the end of October.

He also said that the Plateau SUBEB has trained teachers in primary and Junior Secondary schools on the COVID-19 protocols.