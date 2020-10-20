Entertainment
Popular Actress Ada Ameh Mourns As She Loses Her Daughter
Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh was thrown into a state of mourning following the loss of her daughter, Aladi Godgifts Ameh.
Ameh broke the sad news via her Instagram page on Tuesday.
The film star revealed her daughter passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.
Sharing a photo of her daughter, she wrote;
“Fams!!! My lovely people . Pray for me
My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.
Aladi Godgifts Ameh
@lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make i do na?
I will be strong !! GOD Has to help me.”
Read Also: What My Father Did When I Became Pregnant At Age 14 – Nigerian Actress, Ada Ameh Reveals
See her post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lovely Photos
Former BBNaija season 5 housemate, Tolani Shobajo alias TolaniBaj shared a couple of lovely photos as she turned 28-years-old on Tuesday.
The reality TV star showed off a huge cheque of 1 million naira which she received.
The content creator, who was born in the United States on October 20, 1992, penned a brief birthday message to herself which reads;
“+1
May all your wishes come tru”
The reality TV star moved back to Nigeria in 2018 after finishing her studies overseas.
TolaniBaj rose to fame when she joined the highly-coveted reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
Some of the ex-housemates took out time to wish the ebony queen a happy birthday.
Read Also: BBNaija: ‘TolaniBaj Blocked Me On Instagram’ – Vee (Video)
See screenshots below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Lagos Curfew
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the Lagos state curfew imposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The media personality believes it is not a sensible action to take.
Her reason is that power will be given back to the police whom the protesters have been fighting against, adding that the government is operating a sick system.
Read Also: #EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Calls On Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner To Lend Support
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“The government, the sick system, how can you announce a curfew when people are already out? What happens to those who can’t get home before 4? You’ll give power back to the police we are fighting against? Make it make sense #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Our Goal Is Not To Kill Anyone’ – Rapper Vector
Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, also known as Vector, has revealed that the goal of the #EndSARS protesters is not to kill anyone. This is his reply to a Twitter user who called for an attack against the politicians.
The web user thinks the best way to stop killings of innocent citizens is by launching a counter attack against the politicians involved in the deaths of innocent youths.
Vector, however, cautioned the user by saying that the goal is not to kill anyone but to live freely.
Read Also: Vector and MI settles long feud, consider the possibility of a collaboration
In his words:
“I am not you so I wouldn’t know your capabilities but However you defend yourself from attack is your decision. our goal is not to kill anyone. It’s to be free enough to just breathe, grow and live life.”
See Vector’s reply below:
