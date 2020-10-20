Popular Actress Ada Ameh Mourns As She Loses Her Daughter

Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh was thrown into a state of mourning following the loss of her daughter, Aladi Godgifts Ameh.

Ameh broke the sad news via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

The film star revealed her daughter passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of her daughter, she wrote;

“Fams!!! My lovely people . Pray for me

My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.

Aladi Godgifts Ameh

@lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make i do na?

I will be strong !! GOD Has to help me.”

See her post below: