Police Recruitment: IGP Appeals To Supreme Court, Seeks Stay Of Judgment Execution

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has approached the Supreme Court urging it to upturn the judgment of the Appeal Court nullifying the 2019 recruitment of 10,000 constables carried out by him.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Appellate court declared the recruitment of 10,000 constables by the IGP in 2019 as null and void.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Olabisi Ige unanimously held the IGP lacked the power to recruit constables for the Police Force.

Reacting to the ruling, the IGP and the NPF filed their notice of appeal of three grounds together with an application for stay of execution of the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

The IGP and the NPF through their lawyer, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), had written a letter dated October 2, 2020, to the Chairman of the PSC contending that no step could be taken to enforce the judgment after an appeal and the motion for injunction they had filed against the contested verdict of the Court of Appeal.