‘Please Stay Indoors’ – BBNaija’s Tacha Appeals To Lagos Residents
Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide, has appealed to residents of Lagos, Aba, and Port Harcourt to stay indoors during this period of nationwide unrest.
The reality TV star of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season made this known via her Twitter page. She said that safety of lives is paramount.
In her words:
“Please stay indoors guys if you are in ABA, PH, LAGOS. Many places aren’t safe right now.. Please stay home SAFETY FIRST”
The 24-year-old fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer has been at the forefront of peaceful protests in Lagos and Port Harcourt. Information Nigeria recalls she and other celebrities such as Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa hit the streets of Lagos along the Lekki axis on Thursday, October 8 2020 to demand an end to police brutality in Nigeria.
‘We Are Now Safe’ – TVC Presenters Reveal (Video)
Morayo Afolabi-Brown and Tope Mark-Odigie, presenters of the popular breakfast talk show on TVC, ‘Your View’, have revealed that they are now safe from the attacks by hoodlums at the station’s headquarters in Lagos while airing their show live on Wednesday, October 21 2020.
Tope Mark-Odigie took to her Twitter page to write:
“We are home and safe. @moakabash and I just got home after seeing morayo home.”
Taking to Instagram, she further writes:
“Morayo and I are home and safe but many have died. These needless killings must stop. We lost a lot in the fire but we have life. We will not be silent…… Justice must served”
Singer Rema Shares How He Lost His Brother To Nigeria’s Bad Healthcare System
Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, has shared how he lost his brother to the bad healthcare system in Nigeria.
The Mavin Records artist took to his Twitter page to share that the surgery carried out on his brother turned into a tragic loss as he was operated on with the aid of a candle light.
In his words:
“I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system, they did a surgery on him with a candle light they cut him wrongly and he bled to death. The money to provide good healthcare system is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format.”
LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has called out the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and the IGP Adamu Mohammed on Twitter.
The singer has asked each of them to step down and relinquish their powers following the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos on Tuesday.
Information Nigeria recalls men dressed in military uniforms opened fire on unarmed protesters, leaving many injured.
Reacting to this, Wizkid labelled Buhari as a ‘failure’
Taking to the micro-blogging on Wednesday, the ‘Joro’ crooner wrote;
“@MBuhari you are a failure! Old and incompetent! Step down! We don’t want you, your Vice President and your IG! Resign!”
@MBuhari you are a failure! Old and incompetent! Step down! We don’t want you, your Vice President and your IG! Resign !
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 21, 2020
Nigerian government shooting at unarmed civilians!! 💔 https://t.co/dZK3Wd5ZQ5
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 21, 2020
