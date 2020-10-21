‘Please Stay Indoors’ – BBNaija’s Tacha Appeals To Lagos Residents

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide, has appealed to residents of Lagos, Aba, and Port Harcourt to stay indoors during this period of nationwide unrest.

The reality TV star of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season made this known via her Twitter page. She said that safety of lives is paramount.

In her words:

“Please stay indoors guys if you are in ABA, PH, LAGOS. Many places aren’t safe right now.. Please stay home SAFETY FIRST”

The 24-year-old fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer has been at the forefront of peaceful protests in Lagos and Port Harcourt. Information Nigeria recalls she and other celebrities such as Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa hit the streets of Lagos along the Lekki axis on Thursday, October 8 2020 to demand an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

See her tweet below: