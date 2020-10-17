Oyetola Joins #EndSARS Protesters In Osun

As the #EndSARS#EndSARS protest train reached Osun State today, Governor Gboyega Oyetola joined the protesters as a form of solidarity.

The Governor marched with other executives of the state from Alekuwodo Area around 2:54 pm to Ola-Iya Junction where the protesters gathered.

Recall that Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also joined protesters someday ago in Alausa as a form of solidarity.

This came a day after, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde also joined the protesters on the street.

In Kwara State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq also marched with protesters to the Police Headquarters in Ilorin calling for reforms.