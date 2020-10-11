Onitsha Dry Port: Ohanaeze Extols Buhari, Amaechi

Due to the opening of the Onitsha Dry Sea Port in Anambra, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) Worldwide has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for the development.

The OYC described the development as a positive one in the right direction.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.

The Igbo youth group appreciated both President Buhari and Amaechi for the historic feat as it would enhance the economic growth of the region.

Recall during the week the Pilot Barge Operations from Onitsha River Port to Onne was flagged-off.

The group noted that the number of heavy-duty trucks on the road would be minimized with the Onitsha port becoming operational.

The group also called on the Abia State government to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Transport to see how they can actualize commencement of operation in Owerrinta Dry Sea Port, Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State.