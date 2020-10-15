Northern Governors Oppose Disbandment Of SARS

Governors of the 19 northern states under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) have opposed the disbandment of the infamous Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police.

This was made known to State House correspondents by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, stated that SARS has been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region.

“SARS is not made up of bad elements alone as it also includes personnel who are doing their work diligently,” he said.

Lalong said what is needed is the reformation of the unit to enable it to discharge its functions “optimally”.