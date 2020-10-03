Nigerians Should Build Our Railways, Not The Chinese: Donald Duke

Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has stated that the ongoing railway development in the country by Chinese contractors should be undertaken by Nigerians and not foreigners.

He made this remark on Saturday at a Symposium organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

The former Governor and presidential aspirant pointed out that the country should build its own rail lines.

Currently, the federal government has engaged the services of the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) to execute various infrastructural projects across the country.

At the symposium, Duke said: “As long as we continue to outsource our development, we will never gain the confidence to develop our nation.”

“It has to be developed by ourselves. We can talk of rail lines, we are bringing the Chinese to develop the world for us, well, you are outsourcing.”

“We need to take it head-on, be prepared to make the mistakes, build those rail lines, build the things that you require.

“We talk more of investment in infrastructure than skills and that ought not to be and the skills also should involve technology.”