Nigerians React As Festus Keyamo Shades Youths Over #EndSARS Protests

Nigerians have expressed their distaste for the tweet posted by Festus Keyamo over the #EndSARS protests that has led to lives and property being destroyed by hoodlums.

The Minister of State, Labour & Employment took to his Twitter page on Friday morning to post a tweet that reads thus:

“This morning, I woke up and remembered the African proverb: WHAT AN OLD MAN CAN SEE SITTING DOWN, A YOUNG MAN CAN’T SEE EVEN IF HE CLIMBS THE HIGHEST IROKO TREE. Good morning, Lagos. Good morning, Nigeria.”

A Twitter user identified as Adesina Oluwafemi berates the SAN for being a part of bad governance. “Mr. Keyamo. I am astonished at your statement. I am equally as old as you are if not older and I feel the pain of this our youth. I even have classmates that I can’t boast of. All these is because of bad governance which u are a part of“, he wrote.

See tweets below: