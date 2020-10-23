Connect with us

Nigerians React As Festus Keyamo Shades Youths Over #EndSARS Protests

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

Nigerians have expressed their distaste for the tweet posted by Festus Keyamo over the #EndSARS protests that has led to lives and property being destroyed by hoodlums.

The Minister of State, Labour & Employment took to his Twitter page on Friday morning to post a tweet that reads thus:

“This morning, I woke up and remembered the African proverb: WHAT AN OLD MAN CAN SEE SITTING DOWN, A YOUNG MAN CAN’T SEE EVEN IF HE CLIMBS THE HIGHEST IROKO TREE. Good morning, Lagos. Good morning, Nigeria.”

A Twitter user identified as Adesina Oluwafemi berates the SAN for being a part of bad governance. “Mr. Keyamo. I am astonished at your statement. I am equally as old as you are if not older and I feel the pain of this our youth. I even have classmates that I can’t boast of. All these is because of bad governance which u are a part of“, he wrote.

See tweets below:

tweets

tweets

Nigerians React As Army Says Videos Of Lekki Shooting Are Photoshopped, Fake

Published

24 hours ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Nigerians React As Army Says Videos Of Lekki Shooting Are Photoshopped, Fake
Nigerians React To Defence Spokesperson's Statement That Videos Of Lekki Shooting Were Photoshopped

John Eneche

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Nigeria’s defence spokesman, John Eneche, saying that the videos of the Lekki Tollgate shooting were photoshopped. In the video, he said it was analysed and the analyst concluded that they were all doctored.

His statement has generated reactions from Nigerians. Taking to Twitter, many Nigerian users on the micro-blogging platform have dismissed his statement as false because it is impossible to photoshop a live video on Instagram.

Read AlsoEnd SARS: Gen. John Enenche Reacts To Lekki Toll Gate Shootings

Information Nigeria recalls DJ Switch was hailed by Nigerians for her bravery as she waited at the scene of the incident to give everyone a live footage via her Instagram page.

A user identified as Tolani tweeted:

“Dear generation old Nigeria… you cannot photoshop Instagram live. Your ‘analyst’ has 419’d you sir.”

See tweets below:

tweet

tweets

 

 

Hoodlums Looting At Bode Thomas Street In Lagos (VIDEO)

Published

1 day ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Hoodlums Looting At Bode Thomas Street In Lagos (VIDEO)

In a video making rounds on Twitter, hoodlums were captured looting at Bode Thomas street in Lagos.

EndSARS: Police, Hoodlums Clash In Benin-City

The video revealed that some hoodlums are currently looting some properties on the street.

Following the unrest that has swiped through the streets of Lagos, hoodlums have taken over the street to cause mayhem in several parts of the state.

Watch the video below;

What started as a peaceful protest has led to the death of many lives and the propaganda of private and public properties.

