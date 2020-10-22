Nigerians React As Army Says Videos Of Lekki Shooting Are Photoshopped, Fake

The current Champions League season has already brought a lot of sensations, but there was no

intrigue in the first semi-final. PSG confidently took on RB Leipzig 3-0 and reached the

Before the game began, it was already clear from the RB Leipzig players’ emotions that they

were not confident in their victory. The PSG players’ mood demonstrated the contrary. At the

very beginning of the game, the Parisians began to attack the opponent’s goal, with Neymar

keeping wasting his chances. PSG fans were pleased with Kylian Mbappe joining the game,

which significantly sharpened the team’s attack. However, the hero of the game was not the

RB Leipzig demonstrated no satisfactory game, which may have been affected by the following

factors:

1. Absence of Timo Werner. Of course, the German wanted to finish the season quickly to

start a successful career with Chelsea, but he could also help the former team in difficult

times. The tactic was too risky. 3-4-3 with a smooth transition to 3-5-2 is not the best solution

against attacking PSG. This largely affected the result.

Poor leaders' game. Sabitzer looked lost on the field, Poulsen wasn't visible either. The

more. Poor leaders’ game. Sabitzer looked lost on the field, Poulsen wasn’t visible either. The

fans could only see Upamecano’s efforts, but the defender alone couldn’t withstand one

of the best attacks in the world.

It is also worth mentioning the game of PSG. The Parisians played a great match and deserved to

qualify for the final.

PSG is performing well this season.

But we should mention RB Leipzig as well. The

Germans have had a great season and surprised many fans.

This success is attributed to the head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who seems to remain with the

team for at least another season. The specialist asked the management to buy several forwards

and a defender, and also insisted that Dayot Upamecano remained at the club.



additionally help you to earn money.

The Bundesliga is to start soon, so RB Leipzig should do its best on the transfer market and have

a good pre-season preparation to improve the team’s results.