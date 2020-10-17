Nigerians Demand Justice After Opening Alleged File Of Lilian Afegbai‘s Police Mother

A number of Nigerians have taken to social media to call for justice after making a shocking discovery about actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mother.

This comes hours after Lilian slammed people calling out Lekki Toll Gate #EndSARS protesters for derailing the goal of the protest by partying at the venue.

It didn’t take long for web users to go snooping around and they came across her mother, Carol Afegbai’s alleged file.

The actress’ mother was accused of killing and burying Momodu Ibrahim, a UNIBEN student in 2013, while she served as the DPO of Ogida Police station in Edo state.

It was also alleged that Carol was never brought to book.

Nigerians have now added the actress’ mother to the list of police officers that need to be prosecuted for extra-judicial killing.

See the reactions below:

That Lilian Afegbai mum's matter, we must resurrect it. The student she killed was in SLT, life science faculty, Uniben. I remember my neighbors went to protest, shocked she got away Scot free. We need to tag the handles that can begin investigation, Ibrahim has to get justice. — #EndSARS (@Aituaa_) October 16, 2020

Her mother is Carol afegbai a DPO who allegedly killed a uniben student and buried him in 2013. #EndSARS https://t.co/i9HLEuzkJc — N for Nengi 🥳 (@JusttLit) October 16, 2020

Viewer discretion advised. CSP Carol Afegbai in action https://t.co/zQlfuTo1bf — ehi okupa (@ehiokupa) October 16, 2020

Have you asked your mother Carol afegbai how many people she has killed including allegedly killing a uniben student who buried him in 2013? #EndSARS ￼ https://t.co/glkoDTI1A2 — N for Nengi 🥳 (@JusttLit) October 16, 2020

Where is CSP Carol Afegbai? She and her orderly murdered and buried a uniben student Ibrahim Momodu in 2013. She escaped justice like in her other murders. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Sparrow (@Wereyrey) October 16, 2020