Nigerians Demand Justice After Opening Alleged File Of Lilian Afegbai‘s Police Mother

By
Amaka Odozi
-

Your mother, Carol Afegbai killed a student in 2013 - Nigerians to actress Lilian

A number of Nigerians have taken to social media to call for justice after making a shocking discovery about actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mother.

This comes hours after Lilian slammed people calling out Lekki Toll Gate #EndSARS protesters for derailing the goal of the protest by partying at the venue.

It didn’t take long for web users to go snooping around and they came across her mother, Carol Afegbai’s alleged file.

The actress’ mother was accused of killing and burying Momodu Ibrahim, a UNIBEN student in 2013, while she served as the DPO of Ogida Police station in Edo state.

It was also alleged that Carol was never brought to book.

Nigerians have now added the actress’ mother to the list of police officers that need to be prosecuted for extra-judicial killing.

Read Also: “Do you think it’s easy to stay under the sun?” – Lilian Afegbai blasts people calling out Lekki protesters over food and being flashy

See the reactions below:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here