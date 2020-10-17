Nigerian Youth can run the government better than the old — Frank Edoho

Frank Edoho, The broadcaster and compere of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” game show, has reacted to the #ENDSARS crisis rocking the nation.

Frank Edoho who is one of the most influential Nigerian television presenter said on Friday that the major lesson he learned throughout these #EndSARS protests is based on the organization, orderliness, level-headedness, resilience, thoughtfulness, decorum and altruism of the protesters.

He stated on his social media handle earlier in the day that “The Nigerian youth can run government better than the old!!!”

For over a week now the Nigerian youths, without a particular leader or champion of the cause, have been protesting against Police brutality and poor governance, and they vowed to never back down until their demands are met by the Nigerian government.