Nigerian Soldiers Kill Five Protesting Secondary School Students In Taraba

At least five students of Holy Ghost Secondary School, Pave Chanchji, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have been killed by a special force of the Nigerian Army stationed in the community.

SaharaReporters gathered that one Mr Matthew, a teacher in the school, got married to one of his students named Ngufa Kavga without her father’s consent.

It was learnt that Ngufa’s father reported the matter to the police, who then arrested Matthew alongside some civil defence operatives.

A resident of the community told SaharaReporters that some students of the school mobilised themselves and protested the arrest of their teacher.

The students were said to have called for the release of Matthew so that both families involved could settle the matter amicably.

“Some of the students protested against the arrest of their teacher and demanded that he should be released. But the special force stationed at the village, on seeing the protesting students, immediately invited their colleagues stationed at Kofai Amadu and the combined team of special forces opened fire on the protesting students, killing some.

“Some of them also ran into a nearby river and drowned in the process. Over five corpses have been discovered while many are still missing,” a source told SaharaReporters.

