‘Naira Marley Is No Longer Marlians President For Cancelling #EndSARS Protest’ – Mr Jollof

Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, has revoked Naira Marley’s position as the President of the Marlians.

This is following the musician’s cancellation of the planned protest scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 6.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shares a video in which he unequivocally revokes Naira Marley’s presidency while also expressing his disappointment with the Afro beats artist.

He also tagged Naira Marley in his caption. ” @nairamarley Wetin be the difference between Wetin you do and NLC?”, he wrote.

“Naira Marley, you cease to become Marlians’ President. Why have you betrayed us? Is Instagram a place of settlement?”, Jollof challenges the singer.

Watch the video here.