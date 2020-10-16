“My wife slaps and treats me like a slave, the torture is too much” – Man set to leave his wife after years of torture

A married man who alleged that his wife has been torturing and maltreating him in the house has finally summoned courage to leave.

According to him, his wife has always been torturing him and treating him like a slave, because of his “status”.

He narrated how she lashes out at him, at the slightest provocation, beats him up, and tortures him. He said he does the dishes, and other home chores, because she always threatens to implicate him.

On this particular day, after she unleashed her wrath on him again, he called the police on her, and she also called the police.

The police found out she lied against him, and advised him to pack out and leave the house.