Boyfriend proposes to Taaooma on a rooftop in Namibia (Video)
Popular Nigerian comedienne, Taaooma got engaged in February this year but not many of her fans were aware that she got engaged.
There were so many speculations on social media as to whether or not she was engaged as her fans were on the lookout for an engagement ring or the slightest hint that she was, they even kept on pestering her in the comment section of her posts to acknowledge if she is.
Well, some months back, she officially introduced her fiancé to her fans on her YouTube channel and acknowledged that she was indeed engaged but in a recent video she made on her channel, she details how the whole proposal went down.
With her fiancé doing most of the narration, he shared the events that led to the proposal in Namibia and the people who were actively involved in making the whole thing a success.
According to her fiancé, he’d purchased her engagement ring two weeks before their trip to Namibia and even when Taaooma could’ve caught the hint of his intentions as he asked her consistently the kind of rings she liked when they passed by ring stores, she was still oblivious as she didn’t read meanings to his inquiries.
Her fiancé was able to pull off the surprise proposal with the help of a mutual friend, Nigerian Instagram comedian, therealfemi and a few others. He narrated the little hiccups they had in preparation for the proposal and how some plans didn’t fall through but they were able to improvise and make the loveliest proposal happen.
Taaooma, who is half-Namibian always had the dream of being proposed to the way a couple did and her fiance tried his best to do something similar in the Southwest African country. He proposed to the love of his life on the rooftop of hotel with the presence of the comedienne’s friends and it was indeed a lovely moment.
Watch below;
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend. Stefflon Don, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Information Nigeria recalls that last year, the self-acclaimed African giant unfollowed everyone on Instagram, leaving only Steff but as it is now, he has unfollowed her too.
Worst police officers are better than the best criminals: Governor Abdulrazaq
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdurasaq has stated that the worst policeman is better than the best criminal in Nigeria.
Governor Abdulrahman said this while receiving the three Senators representing the Kwara at the National Assembly who paid him a visit over the destruction of properties in the state.
He stressed that the majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria, and insisted that the events of the past few weeks especially the #EndSARS protest should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralized or dejected.
The Kwara state Governor averred that demoralization of the security forces especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims.
#MadeInLagos: Good Album Is Not Davido’s Thing – Wizkid’s Fan
Nigerian music entertainer, Davido has been slammed by a gan of Wizkid over the latter’s newly released album, Made In Lagos.
The fan, a Twitter user @Tee_Classiquem, called out fans of Davido, for putting unnecessary pressure on him.
Omotayo who is also a staunch Wizkid’s fan, wrote that;
“Davido fans are putting unnecessary pressure on him, we all know good album aint Davido’s thing, this is how yah all pushed him last year and made Baba come up with mediocre album of the decade”
This is coming after so many bashing from Davido’s fans over Wizkid’s newly released album titled Made In Lagos.
