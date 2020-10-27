“Mixed Feelings”, Says Rapper Falz As He Celebrates 30th Birthday

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, alias Falz, posted a photo of himself via Instagram on Tuesday as he finally turned 30-years-old.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the #EndSARS activist revealed that he has ‘mixed feelings’ as he celebrates his birthday a week after the Lekki Toll Gate Shooting that claimed the lives of people and left many injured.

Falz captioned his photo with the words;

“Mixed feelings. It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate.

I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years.

I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home”

Read Also: #EndSARS: “I Swear On My Life, Our Fallen Soldiers Must Get Justice” – Rapper Falz (Video)

See his post below: