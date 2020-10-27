Entertainment
“Mixed Feelings”, Says Rapper Falz As He Celebrates 30th Birthday
Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, alias Falz, posted a photo of himself via Instagram on Tuesday as he finally turned 30-years-old.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the #EndSARS activist revealed that he has ‘mixed feelings’ as he celebrates his birthday a week after the Lekki Toll Gate Shooting that claimed the lives of people and left many injured.
Falz captioned his photo with the words;
“Mixed feelings. It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate.
I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years.
I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home”
Read Also: #EndSARS: “I Swear On My Life, Our Fallen Soldiers Must Get Justice” – Rapper Falz (Video)
See his post below:
Entertainment
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo And Wife Welcome Third Child
Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo and his wife, Jennifer have welcomed their child, a baby boy together.
The actor announced the arrival of his third child via his Instagram page on Tuesday and he described it as a ‘perfect time.’
Odonwodo also revealed his baby’s name is Jamon Adimchinobi Odonwodo.
Sharing a photo of his newborn son, he wrote;
“Unto Us A Child Is Born……….Swagnation God Has Done It Again For My Family……..Welcome to earth son, Jamon Adimchinobi Odonwodo …..
.
What a time to join us ,A perfect time when the earth needs cleansing ,just when the nation needs a rebirth. You are going to be great and do great things , I love you son and thank you for choosing my family……God is the greatest”
Read Also: Actor Junior Pope Gets Car Gift From E-Money And Kcee (Photo)
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘We Will Win, Don’t Give Up’, Actress Stella Damasus Encourages Nigerians
Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has encouraged Nigerians in this period. The movie star is confident that Nigerians will overcome and win the current challenges facing the country.
According to the actress, God has already declared that the challenges shall be surmounted, so there is no reason to give up the fight.
Read Also: “I gave birth to my twin” – Stella Damasus celebrates look-alike daughter as she turns 18
Taking to her Twitter page, she writes:
“I encourage you all not to give up. Wetin we dey see so na wetin some of us expect. But na we go win. I am so confident. God don already declare since say na we go win. Dem go do their drama well well o but las las dem go commot 4 road. No give up abeg #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
‘It’s Really Sad That Fashola Is Part Of The Pantomime’ – OAP Toolz Reacts To Camera Found At Tollgate
Nigerian OAP, Tolu Oniru Demuren, popularly known as Toolz, has reacted to the discovery of the secret camera by Minister Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki Tollgate on Sunday.
The OAP took to her Twitter page to express how disappointed she is by the actions of the public office holder, which suggests he is now without scruples. The mother of one also seeks to know if there are still some politicians in Nigeria who genuinely care about the youth.
Read Also: ”Laycon fans would do well if they formed a political party” – OAP Toolz
In her words:
“Really sad that Fashola is part of this pantomime. Is there a politician in Nigeria that genuinely cares about the youth? #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
‘It’s Really Sad That Fashola Is Part Of The Pantomime’ – OAP Toolz Reacts To Camera Found At Tollgate
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Tara Durotoye Reveals The Extent Of Damage Done To Her Store By Hoodlums
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: “I Swear On My Life, Our Fallen Soldiers Must Get Justice” – Rapper Falz (Video)
- National News23 hours ago
No State Hoarded COVID-19 Palliatives, NGF Insists
- Lifestyle22 hours ago
Actress Osas Ighodaro Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Emotional Post
- Entertainment19 hours ago
‘We Will Win, Don’t Give Up’, Actress Stella Damasus Encourages Nigerians
- News Feed11 hours ago
Nigerian Lawyer, Adegboruwa reacts to Fashola’s ‘discovery’ of camera at Lekki tollgate
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram