‘Meet The Ice Queen’ – Niniola Releases New Music Video

Nigerian Afro-house artist, Niniola, has released a new music video for the song ‘Look Like Me’ from her new album, ‘Colours and Sounds’.

The Grammy award nominee took to her Twitter account to announce the release of the video by sharing pictures of herself. She also tagged herself as ‘The Ice Queen’.

Her tweet reads:

“Meet The ICE QUEEN!!! Go Watch The Video Guys!!! LOOK LIKE ME… Video Out Now!!! #COLOURSANDSOUNDS #NINIOLA”

Nigerian rapper, Vector, also tagged her as ‘Missy Elliot’. Fans have also joined him to brand the ‘Addicted’ crooner as ‘Missy Elliot’ owing to her style of outfits in the video.

See her tweet below:

Watch the video here.