MadeInLagos: Davido’s Jam Would Swallow That Of Wizkid: Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut on Thursday has stated that the newly released Made IN Lagos album by Wizkid cannot garner much attention like that of his counterpart, Davido.

The controversial Instagram blogger, who is an ardent fan of Davido, made this know in a tweet he sent out on Twitter.

Tunde wrote;

”If Davido drops that jam with Nicki Minaj, someone’s album will get swallowed in the process.”