“Love Doesn’t Exist In Nigeria, Everyone Now Belongs To The Streets” – Rapper Ycee

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, also known as Ycee, is of the opinion that true love no longer exists in the country.

In a video sighted on social media, the ‘Dakun’ crooner was heard saying that there is no love in the country and people now belong to the ‘streets’.

In his words;

“Omo wahala for who no marry him first love cause like this in Nigeria, love is over.

Everybody is in the streets now. The word, ‘street’ so now we are going to find out,” he said.

