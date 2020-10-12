Lil Frosh breaks his silence following the viral news of domestic violence against his girlfriend, Iyomatarie Okogeheme Taiwo

Ganiu Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh has broken his silence following the viral news of domestic violence against his girlfriend, Iyomatarie Okogeheme Taiwo (@cutegemini)

The former DMW whose contract with Davido Music Worldwide was terminated after he was called out for brutalising his girlfriend to the point of her needing surgery, took to Instagram to break his silence on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Lil Frosh who has deleted all posts off his Instagram page, leaving only his newly released statement ,urged his fans to keep calm about the news and happenings on the matter.

He apologized for his actions and inactions and stated that he was in top of things.