LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has called out the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and the IGP Adamu Mohammed on Twitter.
The singer has asked each of them to step down and relinquish their powers following the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos on Tuesday.
Information Nigeria recalls men dressed in military uniforms opened fire on unarmed protesters, leaving many injured.
Reacting to this, Wizkid labelled Buhari as a ‘failure’
Taking to the micro-blogging on Wednesday, the ‘Joro’ crooner wrote;
“@MBuhari you are a failure! Old and incompetent! Step down! We don’t want you, your Vice President and your IG! Resign!”
Singer Rema Shares How He Lost His Brother To Nigeria’s Bad Healthcare System
Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, has shared how he lost his brother to the bad healthcare system in Nigeria.
The Mavin Records artist took to his Twitter page to share that the surgery carried out on his brother turned into a tragic loss as he was operated on with the aid of a candle light.
Read Also: #ENDSARS: Dreads don’t mean I’m a criminal – Rema writes as he cuts his trademark hairstyle
In his words:
“I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system, they did a surgery on him with a candle light they cut him wrongly and he bled to death. The money to provide good healthcare system is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format.”
BBNaija’s Vee Reacts To Lekki Shooting
Finalist of the recently-concluded BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Vee, has reacted to the shooting at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, on Tuesday October 20, 2020.
The reality TV star, christened Victoria Adeyele, took to her Twitter page to express her disappointment with the government’s handling of the issues.
In her words:
“Lack of response from the government to the unjustified killings of youths by SARS, Boko Haram, Herdsmen etc. But a strategised massacre for your unarmed civilians practicing their God given rights? THIS COUNTRY NAWA.”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter
Information Nigeria recalls the 23-year-old musician shared how inspiring ex-BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, has been since the beginning of the protest.
I Submitted My Resignation To Delta State SSG And Refunded N100K Paid Allowance -Harrison Gwamnishu
Nigerian social justice advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu said he just submitted his resignation letter to the Delta State Government.
The advocate a.ka as The Director-General Behind Bars who was appointed to be part of the panel of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.
He tendered his resignation following the massacre of the lives of innocent protest at Lekki-Toll Gate area in Lagos.
Also, he refunded the allowance paid to him by the government.
Today, I submitted my resignation to DELTA STATE SSG.
N100,000 Sitting allowance paid on Monday 19th October, 2020 returned to the SSG.
If killing us will stop the harrassment, extra judicial killings and extortion by Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies in Nigeria, pic.twitter.com/062aGvnS9o
— Harrison Gwamnishu (Behind Bars)🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@HarrisonBbi18) October 21, 2020
