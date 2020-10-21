LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has called out the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and the IGP Adamu Mohammed on Twitter.

The singer has asked each of them to step down and relinquish their powers following the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls men dressed in military uniforms opened fire on unarmed protesters, leaving many injured.

Reacting to this, Wizkid labelled Buhari as a ‘failure’

Taking to the micro-blogging on Wednesday, the ‘Joro’ crooner wrote;

“@MBuhari you are a failure! Old and incompetent! Step down! We don’t want you, your Vice President and your IG! Resign!”

See his tweets below:

