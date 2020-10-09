Lagos Assembly Supports #EndSARS Protests

The Lagos State Assembly has joined the #EndSARS protest and have called on Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to protect the protesters while they express their grievances.

The House made this demand after the emergency meeting on Friday to address the call for the scrapping of SARS.

The Assembly then demanded the proscription of SARS and the introduction of a new and well-structured security outfit.

The lawmakers also demanded that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu engage a relevant agency to protect lives and property in the state such that phones, laptops, and other means of communication belonging to youths are not confiscated indiscriminately without a warrant.