‘Kanye Got Me A Lifelike Hologram Of My Dad For My 40th Birthday’ – Kim Kardashian

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has shared the gift her husband, Kanye West, surprised her with on her 40th birthday – a lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to share the video of her father’s hologram speaking. She wrote:

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

She further tweeted:

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”

Watch the video HERE