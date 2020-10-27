‘I’m Sad All Over Again’ – Adekunle Gold Remembers Lekki Tollgate Shootings

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has said that he is still sad over the tragedy that struck at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos in the penultimate week.

Information Nigeria recalls men dressed in military wear opened fire on #EndSARS demonstrators, who convened at the protest ground on Tuesday, October 20.

Taking to Twitter, the singer stated that he is unhappy because the Nigerian Government hasn’t been able to hold one person responsible for the unfortunate incident one week later.

In his words;

“One week since Lekki Massacre and NOT ONE PERSON has been held responsible for the senseless killings of our people! Nothing has happened! I’m sad all over again.”

See his tweet below: