‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has expressed love to her husband, Nigerian singer Banky W. The movie star took to her Twitter page to commend him for his contributions to the protests in the country.

She particularly appreciated him for his new song, ‘Talk and Do’ which is a reflection of the current happenings in Nigeria.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘The Lives That Have Been Lost Are Priceless’ – Adesua Etomi

Taking to her Twitter page, she writes:

“Heard this song a few months ago & loved it. Banky was def led to write it seeing how things took a different turn in our country recently. It is so timely and so beautiful. Proud of u honey @BankyW Forever on ur team. Proud to know & love you.”

See her tweet below: