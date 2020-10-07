‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Reacts To Constant Attack On His Social Media Pages

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has raised alarm over the constant attacks on his social media accounts.

The reality TV star has left a message for those impersonating him and trying to bring him down by tampering with his social media accounts.

The billionaire son shared a screenshot of an account impersonating him on Twitter and he claimed that the owner is trying to rip people off their hard-earned money.

Kiddwaya also announced that his Instagram page is currently on shadow ban while his Twitter account has been suspended.

However, he noted that his fanbase popularly called ‘WayaDemGang’ are not going anywhere.

See his full post below: