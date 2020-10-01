Ike’s surprise birthday box to Mercy is allegedly a diamond ring worth almost N10million (Video)

Winner of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Mercy Eke recently threw a birthday party for herself which was graced by top celebrities.

During the party, her boyfriend presented her with a box which looked like it contained an engagement ring; and guests began to scream, thinking Ike was about to propose.

However, there was a little twist as Ike presented her the box and asked her to open the box later.

In a live session on IG, Mercy revealed that Ike bought her a diamond ear rings. She said it was her first diamond ear rings and that it is close to her heart.

She however did not disclose the price of the earrings, but Ike’s manager, Marvelli, during a live video session claimed that the earrings worth over $25,000, which is almost N10million.