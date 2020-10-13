IGP Announces New Squad “SWAT” To Replace SARS

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has established a new Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad to replace the now-defunct Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS).

A presidential aide, Johannes Tobi made this announcement on his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

He announced that the IGP has ordered all defunct SARS personnel to report to Abuja for debriefing.

He wrote:

“The IG of @PoliceNG has ordered all defunct SARS Personnel to report to the Force Headquarters for debriefing, psychological evaluation and medical examination [to be conducted by the newly set-up Police Counseling and Support Unit.]

“The IGP has also set up a new Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Tram will fill the gaps arising from dissolution of the defunct SARS. Prospective members will undergo psychological and medical examination for this assignment.”

“They are to commence training next week.”

