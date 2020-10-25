If Nigeria Doesn’t Restructure, It Will Break Up – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams has expressed that Nigeria is on a verge of a break up except there is a restructuring of the country.

Speaking to Arise TV on Sunday, Gani Adams stated that there is a need to get to the root cause of the problems that led to the #EndSARS protests by Nigerian youths.

According to Adams, the youths have sacrificed a lot to push positive change in Nigeria.

“After they were attacked by the military on Tuesday, a lot has happened,” Adams continued, explaining that the realisation that Nigeria’s constituent units are too dependent on the federal government for security hit hard, with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu admitting he was not in charge of the situation.

“If we continue like this, the future of Nigeria is bleak,” he insisted. “That’s why I’ve clamoured for restructuring.”

Taling about the violence in different parts of Lagos in the past few days, Adams accused politicians of sponsoring the burning of the Orile police station in Lagos, stating that hoodlums attack across the state was carefully planned.

He stated that politicians orchestrated the violence so as to have an excuse to impose a 24-hour curfew in Lagos.