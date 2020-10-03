‘If It Doesn’t Come Directly From My Mouth, Then It’s Not Me Talking’ – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ ex-housemate, Kiddwaya has advised his fans not to believe anything they hear or see about him on social media.

The billionaire son mentioned that if he doesn’t officially announce anything on social media, then any news about him shouldn’t be taken seriously.

In his words;

“Guys. Please don’t forget. If it doesn’t come directly from my mouth. Then it’s not me talking.”

Many fans believe the reality TV star was referring to the statement made by his mother regarding his relationship with Erica.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star’s mum, Susan Waya, showed up for Erica’s Meet-and-Greet in Abuja where she announced that she is a member of the #Kiddrica fan base.

The term, Kiddrica is a portmanteau of Kiddwaya and Erica’s names, and fans rooting for their relationship often identify themselves with this.

See his post below: