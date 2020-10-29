Entertainment
‘I Still Want To Drop My Album In November’ – Yemi Alade
Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is still interested in releasing a new album in November. The self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ took to her Twitter page to disclose this. She also asked her fans to react to her proposition.
Her tweet reads:
“I still want to drop my album in November ….. what you say #yemialademafia???”
Read Also: ‘Don’t Destroy The Things We Will Need Tomorrow’, Yemi Alade Begs Fans
American writer, John Byrne, reacted to the tweet. He urged her to go ahead with her intentions of releasing the album. According to him, the world needs all the good things it can get right now.
“The world needs all the good things it can get right now. Go for it. Mama Africa“, he tweeted.
See Yemi Alade’s tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Police Are Still Committing Same Offence That Caused Protests’ – OAP Do2dtun
Cool FM popular OAP and Hype-man, Do2dtunPopular Nigerian OAP, Do2dtun, has expressed displeasure over the fact that the police have not desisted from harassing harmless citizens despite the protests against police brutality.
The award winning radio personality and professional hype-man took to his Twitter page to share his views. His tweet reads:
“The Police are still committing the same bloody offense over the same reason why this protest ever happened in the first place. You can’t recast a bad egg. A bad egg is a bad egg. Same atrocities, same method, same people #EndSARS”
Read Also: Ifu Ennada Begs Do2dtun To Become Laycon’s Manager
He has also suggested that people who lost their wares during the looting should be assisted through the aid of social media.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Emma Nyra Reacts To Report Of Murdered Ikoyi Prison Inmates; Says No Life Is More Valuable Than Another
Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, is unhappy with the report of Ikoyi Prison inmates who were murdered during the attempted jailbreak.
Popular journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, had taken to his Twitter page to announce the incident.
“Just confirming that many inmates were killed in last week’s attempted jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison, even though it escaped the notice of mainstream media. If you have loved ones at Ikoyi Prison, you’d do well to physically check on them to confirm if they’re dead or alive“, Soyombo tweeted.
Read Also: BBNaija: ‘It’s Okay To Love Your Fave But Stop The Obsession’ – Emma Nyra
Emma Nyra reacted thus:
“Chai it shall be well. No ones life is more valuable than another. May they be accounted for especially by their family members. Soooooo Heartbreaking”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
Kiddwaya To Launch Second Episode Of ‘Life After Big Brother House’ YouTube Series
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has started a YouTube series titled ‘Life After the Big Brother House’.
The reality TV star started the series to keep his fans acquainted with his schedule and events after his newfound fame.
The first episode was released in the first week of October. The second episode will be launched soon according to the 27-year-old Benue native.
Read Also: #EndSARS: Kiddwaya Appreciates Celebrities, Says They Are Heroes
Taking to his Twitter page, he writes:
“Bruh. Episode 2 is going to be MAD Coming soooon!!! Incase you haven’t seen episode 1. Here’s the link youtu.be/kuB4HhtLyRg”
Information Nigeria recalls the BBNaija star had a clash with his alleged cousin on the microblogging site.
See his post below:
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
- News Feed22 hours ago
Social media spreads what you feed it – Ruggedman tells Lai Mohammed
- News Feed22 hours ago
Protest against police brutality: Protesters loot shopping mall in Philadelphia (Video)
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Actress Mary Njoku, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19
- News Feed22 hours ago
Social media influencers, Omohtee and Aunty Risi fight on Twitter over surgery, school fees, sex, others
- Politics4 hours ago
Ganduje Reinstates Suspended Aide Who Attacked President Buhari
- Sports3 hours ago
The potential for iGaming in Nigeria uncovered
- National News8 hours ago
Lekki Shootings: Why Families Of Victims Are Afraid To Speak Out —Falana