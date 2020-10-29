‘I Still Want To Drop My Album In November’ – Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is still interested in releasing a new album in November. The self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ took to her Twitter page to disclose this. She also asked her fans to react to her proposition.

Her tweet reads:

“I still want to drop my album in November ….. what you say #yemialademafia???”

American writer, John Byrne, reacted to the tweet. He urged her to go ahead with her intentions of releasing the album. According to him, the world needs all the good things it can get right now.

“The world needs all the good things it can get right now. Go for it. Mama Africa“, he tweeted.

See Yemi Alade’s tweet below: