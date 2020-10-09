“I no get cash on me now” – KiddWaya forced to beg youths who blocked his entourage in Benue State

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, is currently the talk of social media

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has arrived his home town, Benue State in a grand style, following his exit from the lockdown house.

Kiddwaya arrived Markudi, the Benue State capital to a mammoth crowd of youths who blocked his entourage, demanding for something from their fave.

Kiddwaya however begged them to allow him pass, insisting that he has no cash on him and pleading with them to trust him.

This is the first time the billionaire son would be visiting his home state, ever since he left Big Brother’s house.

He is going to be received by a representative of the Benue State governor.