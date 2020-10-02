‘I Never Told Erica About My Genotype’ – BBNaija’s Laycon Clears The Air

Laycon, the winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition season 5, has confirmed that he never disclosed his SC genotype to his ex-pal, Erica.

Information Nigeria recalls Erica came under fire after Laycon opened up about his genotype while he was still in the house.

Social media users accused the actress of bodyshaming Laycon despite knowing his health status.

Erica, however, came out to debunk the claims as she mentioned that everything she said during their infamous fight in the house was due to bottled up emotions.

The rapper also cleared the air during his interview with Inspiration FM on Friday.

Laycon said that the only housemate he remembered telling about his genotype was Vee, and it was because he knew she wouldn’t divulge the information.

The ex-BBNaija housemate also added that there is a need to start creating more awareness about SC genotypes.

Watch the video below: