D’banj backs #EndSARS protesters, says “I know what it means to lose a child”

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (born 9 June 1980), better known by his stage name D’banj has said he stands in solidarity with Nigerian youths who are condemning police brutality and raising awareness about the extrajudicial killings carried out by SARS operatives in Nigeria.

The singer who lost his son two years ago said he understands the pain of losing one’s child so he can relate to the pains Nigerians feel about the death of young Nigerians.

He wrote:

I know what it means to be in pain, to lose a child and a loved one, so I know the pain my brothers and sisters are going through and my heart is heavy

I pray God grants us the healing and restoration we so deeply need in our country and that our lights can once again shine

As a Nigerian youth,I try my best to never give up especially when it seems the hardest, so I urge you to do the same.

I stand in solidarity with the Nigerian youth. I stand for restructuring of the Nation system

On that note,we move, we never give up,till we get to the top of the world!

ABUJA ;pls where is the location for the ?? #ReformtheNation #EndSars