Entertainment
‘I Have Not Slept Since Lekki Toll Gate Massacre’ – Burna Boy
Popular Nigerian artist, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy, has revealed that he has not slept since the day of the Lekki Tollgate massacre that claimed lives and left others injured.
The award winning musician took to his Twitter page to disclose that the incident has left him traumatized ever since. He added that he has witnessed many deaths in his life but Tuesday’s massacre is one that still keeps him up at night.
Read Also: You Turned Away All Ambulances Including Mine -Burna Boy Blows Hot
In his words:
“I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of Violence and death in my life but this is the one that has traumatized me.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Anyone Making Jokes About Running Away From Nigeria Is Stupid’ – Runtown
Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu alias Runtown, has labelled people making jokes about running away from Nigeria ‘stupid’, adding that they have lost their minds.
The singer is obviously not pleased with Nigerians who have chosen to react to the President’s national address by saying they are planning to travel to another country.
The musician also stated that the protest against bad governance and police brutality is far from over. Taking to his Twitter page, he tweets:
“Anyone making memes and jokes about running is stupid and lost their damn minds!!!”
Read Also: #EndSars: You can never silence me.” – Singer Runtown tells Lagos govt
“This is not over until it’s over!!“, he rejoined.
See his tweets below:
Entertainment
‘Stop Dealing With Every Feedback’, Sarkodie Advises On How To Handle Internet Trolls
Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has advised on how to handle internet trolls. The award-winning rapper believes it is best to stop dealing with every feedback received from them.
According to him, there are different kinds of people on the internet because the internet does not filter people that sign up.
Therefore, he thinks it is best to get one’s message across at the targeted audience who would not misconstrue one’s points.
Read Also: Sarkodie Beats Falz To Emerge ‘Best International Flow’ At BET Hip Hop Awards
Taking to his official Twitter page, he writes:
“The internet doesn’t filter the people that sign up so you are guaranteed to have all types of species on here so always remember to get your message across to those targeted and stop dealing with every feedback”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘God Has Not Lost Control’ – Kate Henshaw
Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, has offered hope to Nigerians who are finding it hard to move on from the Lekki Tollgate shooting. The movie star wants them to know that God has not lost control of things.
She also shared how she is numb and still in shock, especially as the events replay in her mind. She used the same medium to appreciate those who reached out to check on her.
She is also hopeful that Nigeria will be rid of evil, even as she continues to tweet the hashtag #EndSARS.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Our Only Weapon Is A Phone And The Truth’ – Kate Henshaw
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Nothing good about the morning. Numb and in shock still as the events of Tuesday #LekkiMassacre2020 replay in my mind. Thank you to all who reached out to check on me. One thing is sure, God has not lost control. Nigeria will be rid of evil! #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
