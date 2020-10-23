‘I Have Not Slept Since Lekki Toll Gate Massacre’ – Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian artist, Damini Ogulu alias Burna Boy, has revealed that he has not slept since the day of the Lekki Tollgate massacre that claimed lives and left others injured.

The award winning musician took to his Twitter page to disclose that the incident has left him traumatized ever since. He added that he has witnessed many deaths in his life but Tuesday’s massacre is one that still keeps him up at night.

In his words:

“I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of Violence and death in my life but this is the one that has traumatized me.”

